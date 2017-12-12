Ex-world champion Fury free to resume boxing career

Britain’s Tyson Fury is free to resume his boxing career after accepting a backdated two-year doping ban.

The former world heavyweight champion was charged in June 2016 for using a banned steroid, but blamed the result on eating uncastrated wild boar.

His victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 was his last fight before beginning his legal battle with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad).

Fury, 29, is free to fight again once he regains his boxing licence.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which manages the licensing of boxers in the UK, has agreed to the outcome, according to Ukad.

Last month BBC Sport reported that Ukad feared it could be made insolvent or require a bailout over the dispute had Fury been cleared.

“In recognition of the retrospective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position,” Ukad said.

Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin, has reached a similar agreement after he also tested positive in February 2015.

The Furys insist they have “never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation”.

Ukad maintain that doping violations took place.

Both fighters’ respective bouts in February 2015, including Tyson Fury’s victory over Christian Hammer, have been disqualified but results after that date, including the win over Klitschko, still stand.

How did we get here?

Fury secured the WBA and WBO heavyweight belts after defeating Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015. A rematch was scheduled for summer 2016 but Fury was forced to postpone because of injury, before later withdrawing.

Ukad confirmed in June 2016 that he and cousin Hughie had tested positive for a banned substance – now confirmed to be banned anabolic steroid nandrolone.

Nandrolone acts similarly to the hormone testosterone and the Furys have relied on a defence that they ate uncastrated wild boar – which is naturally high in testosterone – as the reason for failing the tests.

The pair were charged by Ukad but provisional suspensions were lifted in August 2016 after appeals.

Two months later, Fury gave up his world titles to focus on mental health problems and the BBBofC suspended his licence “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”.