Africa cup women’s volleyball final squad named

Malkia Strikers Head coach Japheth Munala has named veteran setters Janet Wanja and Jane Wacu in his final squad that will participate in the forthcoming Africa cup of nation’s women’s volleyball championship in Cameroon.

Wacu and Wanja made the 12 member final team list that’s set to leave the country this Thursday for the Africa cup of nations which will serve off serve off from 7th though to the 15th of this month in Younde, Cameroon.

The Championship will also act as an FIVB, 2018 world cup qualifiers for the 13 nations participating. Immaculate Chemtai will be making her Africa Cup of nation’s debut since earning her first call up during Zone five qualifiers held in Rwanda in June.

Also included in the final squad are Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto and Agripina Kundu among others.

Four players however did not make the cut including three under 23 team members Cellestine Nyongesa, Shyrene Jepkemboi, Veronica Tanui and Joy Lusenaka.

Kenya will be gunning for her 10th continental crown. Meanwhile, the teams preparations got a boost from betting firm Sportpesa who will cater for the its training expenses.