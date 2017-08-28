FKF renews clubs licensing ahead of 2019 campaign

Sportpesa Premier League and National Super League will renew licenses ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Teams in the top two tiers of Kenyan football got a major reprieve after Football Kenya Federation CEO, Robert Muthomi, in a letter to the clubs, said that the current licenses would remain eligible up to 31 December 2018.

The rush for clubs to beat deadlines set for Club Licensing earlier in the year set the Federation and top-flight clubs on a collision course after declaring Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth not cleared for the KPL.

The two, however, found their clearances via orders from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT). Among the complaints, set by the clubs was that they were not given enough time to put their houses in order.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia is still top of the log despite playing out to a 1-1 draw against perennial rivals AFC Leopards who sit 13th on the log.

Sofapaka are 2nd after their 1-1 draw against 3rd placed Posta Rangers. Defending champions sit 4th while Ulinzi Stars complete the top five best teams.

Thika United, Muhoroni Youth, and Western Stima occupy the last places on the log respectively.

Elsewhere, world number two Tennis player Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open due to a persistent hip injury.

The Scot, who had not played since Wimbledon, said he had tried everything to be fit for the final grand slam of the year which starts Monday.

The three-time grand slam winner, who won the U.S. Open in 2012, has been struggling with the chronic injury to his right hip for several years, but it has hampered his performances significantly this season.

He was suffering during his ‘French Open’ semi-final defeat by Stan Wawrinka in June and had to pull out of two exhibition matches in the run-up to Wimbledon.

He withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Montreal this month in the hope of giving his injury more time ahead of the U.S. Open.