Kariobangi Sharks sign African Heroes FC’s Fidel Origa

Sportpesa Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks has confirmed the signing of Midfielder Fidel Origa from African Heroes FC in a four year deal.

Origa now becomes Kariobangi Shark’s fourth signing in the current transfer window.

A few days after celebrating his 18th birthday, Origa joins the Sharks after featuring for the African Heroes FC.

The midfielder joins other new players in the team including striker Sydney Lokale from Nakuru Allstars FC who already signed a four year deal.

The Sharks will be aiming for another impressive performance come 2018 after finishing in the third position in the 2017 season and runners up in the Gotv Shield Tournament.

Meanwhile, Mathare United has now parted ways with the following players on mutual consent: Frank Liyayi, Victor Ashinga, Brian Nyakan and Musa Oundo.

Harrison Mwendwa will also not be part of the team next season following the expiry of his contract which was not renewed.

The club has so far signed Midfielder Francis Omondi from Modern Coast and defender Gilbert Osonga from Posta Rangers.

Another new player in the team is Job Ochieng who was signed from the club’s junior side.

Elsewhere, reports from AFC Leopards suggest that Mathews Owino Ottamax has been appointed the club’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

Ottamax, a former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia keeper returns to the club as a replacement for Eric Wasike who has vacated his position.

Wasike joined AFC Leopards in July 2017 and four months into the job, he has been dismissed and replaced with the widely traveled trainer.

