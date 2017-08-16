Gilbert Selebwa joins AFC Leopards as team manager

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards has acquired the services of immediate former Muhoroni Youth head coach Gilbert Selebwa who will now be the new Team Manager.

Selebwa makes a comeback to the team on a different role after having previously served as the tactician.

The appointment comes a month after Ingwe parted ways with Anthony Lidonde.

According to reliable sources, Selebwa will take up the new role on the 1st of September.

The coach who quit Muhoroni Youth FC after just four matches, has previously coached Mombasa based Congo United FXC and Shabana FC of Kisii as well as the Kakamega Homeboyz U-20 side in the last edition of the Kenya Premier League U-20 tournament.

Ex-Mathare United FC player James ‘Odijo’ Omondi who was demoted to assistant when Selebwa arrived will take interim charge of the team, the club announced.

Speaking to SportPesa News, Adagala said they were pursuing legal action on Selebwa after he allegedly left his post without serving the required notice or compensating the sugarbelt based side.

“I understand Selebwa has already taken up his position as a Team Manager at Leopards. The rules says when such a thing happens, he should pay the club and we are talking to our lawyers to see what will be the next step.

“I will meet the technical bench to decide on who will take charge of the team and we cannot comment further at this stage,” Adagala claimed.

“Omondi will be in charge of Muhoroni Youth FC after immediate former coach Gilbert Selebwa resigned,” the official Muhoroni twitter handle, @MuhoroniYouth posted on Tuesday afternoon.

By David Karanja