Gisagara ace sitting volleyball championship at Kasarani

Gisagara sitting volleyball team from Rwanda won the Kenya international championship after beating Nyayo club by three straight sets at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

Gisagara beat Nairobi club by 2 straight sets of 25-18 and 25-16 in the first match.

Nyayo club of Nairobi then beat Machakos 2 straight sets of 25-16 and 25 -19.

After which Gisagara humbled Nyayo 25-18 25-16 before beating Machakos team 25-18 25-16.

The Kenyan team of twenty four players leaves the country for Rwanda on 10th September to take part in the World cup qualifiers.

The 2018 world championship will be the 17th edition since its inception in 1981.

The 2016 men’s competition was won by Iran and the Gold medal in the women’s contest went to the United States.

Rwanda men and Kenyan ladies team won the last edition of the qualifiers to represent the region in the 2016 Paralympic games but both teams were eliminated at group stage.

The last time Kenya men’s team represented Africa in the championship was in 2009 but failed to perform to the expectations.