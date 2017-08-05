Gor Mahia beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0

Gor Mahia have opened a 4 point gap at the top of the Sportpesa Premier League table after beating Muhoroni Youth 2-0 in one of two matches played on Saturday.

Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in another match of the day.

Jacques Tuyisenge was on target once again as Gor Mahia defeated Muhoroni Youth 2-0 in Machakos.

Tuyisenge scored in the first half top send the match into the break 1-0 in favour of Gor Mahia and George Odhiambo sealed the win by scoring the second goal in the second half.

The win puts Gor Mahia on top with 37 points, four points above second placed Posta Rangers.

In Mumias Kakamega Homeboyz bounced back from their midweek defeat of Mathare United by beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1.

Wycliffe Opondo and Ali Bhai scored the goals for Homeboyz while Masoud Juma scored the consolation for the Sharks.

Seven more matches will be played on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars play Nakumatt, Chemelil face Zoo Kericho, Sofapaka host Thika United, Posta Rangers visit Nzoia Sugar, Mathare United play Sony Sugar, Tusker face Western Stima while AFC Leopards clash with Bandari.

Story by Buckley Fedha

