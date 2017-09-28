Gor Mahia fined Shs 200,000 for misconduct

Sportpesa Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia FC have been fined 200,000 shillings by the KPL’s Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee for causing chaos during their league game against Ulinzi Stars FC in Kisumu City.

The game was played on the 2nd of July, 2017 at Moi stadium in Kisumu and ended in a 2-2 draw, before Gor Mahia fans started causing chaos towards the end of the game.

According to the IDCC, the fine must be paid within thirty days from the date of the ruling, otherwise it will be recovered by KPL.

“Kogallo” was also warned that stiff action will be taken against them if it’s found guilty of similar offence in future.

At the same ruling, Posta rangers FC head Coach Sammy Omollo was banned for three months following an offence of violent conduct.

Omollo, a former international player, was accused of punching his Sofapaka FC counterpart and namesake Sam Ssimbwa, during a league match played on the 26th of last month at the Narok stadium where Posta Rangers and Sofapaka played to a one-one draw.

He was found guilty of punching Coach Ssimbwa on the face after the game.

Separately, Fifa has been asked by the Football Association to ratify Adrien Silva’s transfer to Leicester City.

The Foxes agreed to sign the Portugal Euro 2016 winner from Sporting Lisbon for 22 million pounds on 31st August, but they missed the deadline by 14 seconds.

Silva’s registration was not completed in time with Fifa, and the midfielder has since returned to Portugal.

Fifa withheld the ITC for the Portugal international, and without it, Silva will not be registered as a Leicester City player until the next transfer window opens in January.

A decision from the Players Status Committee is usually issued within 30 days of a valid request, meaning the issue could be resolved by the end of October.