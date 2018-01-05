Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere in line for another SJAK award

Barely a month after bagging the inaugural Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK), footballer of the year award, Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kegere is in line for another gong after being shortlisted for the 2017 KPL awards Most Valuable player.

The Rwandese hit man who scored 14 goals helping Gor Mahia recapture the premier league title, their record 16th, is in a 5 man shortlist announced on Thursday by KPL.

He will vie for the ultimate prize against Nzoia Sugars’ Lawrence Juma, Michael Madoya of Zoo Kericho, Posta Rangers goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Kariobangi Sharks custodian John Oyemba.

A whittled down list of 3 nominees across the 12 categories is expected to be announced hours to the awards gala set for 12th January in Nairobi.

Veteran Defenders Posta Rangers Jockins Atudo and and Mathare United’s George Owino are in the running for the stopper of the season award while the midfielders role has Humprey Mieno, Ulinzi Stars Daniel Waweru, Lawrence Juma of Nzoia Sugar and Ezekeile Okare of Sofapaka.

Sammy Pamzo Omollo who led Rangers to a 4th place finish last season is will contest the coach of the year award against Kariobangi Sharks William Muluhya, Kakamega Homeboys Mike Muiruri, Nzoia Sugar’s Bernard Mwalala and Ssam Ssimbwa.

Tell Us What You Think