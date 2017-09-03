Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna says he is delighted to have earned his first Harambee Stars cap Saturday night.

Head coach Stanley Okumbi handed Muguna a start as Stars came from behind to draw 1-1 with Mozambique in a friendly match played in Maputo last night.

The 2016 Sportpesa Premier League Player of the year joined K’Ogalo from Western Stima and was yet to start a match for Kenya despite his superb form for the former champions in the local league.

Sweden-based Eric Johanna scored for Kenya in the 85th minute to cancel out Domingues Pelembe’s 59th minute goal.

The friendly was a build up to the 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana set for March next year in Kenya.

Meanwhile, National Under 20 women’s soccer team defeated hosts Jordan 2-1 in in a friendly match played Saturday evening in Amman Jordan.

After beating the hosts 2-0 in the first friendly match on Tuesday the junior starlets did not disappoint in the second match where Corazone Aquino bagged a brace.

Jordan had taken an early lead through Alanoid Alzabrey’s in the 30th minute but Corazon replied with strikes in the 65th and 75th minutes.

The friendly matches organized for the junior team are aimed at getting them in shape for the first round of the Women’s Under 20 World Cup qualification match against Ethiopia between 15th and 17th of this month.

The team made it to the first round after thrashing Botswana 7-1 in the first leg round away in Gaborone.

Botswana withdrew from the return match citing financial constraints to hand Kenya a direct entry to preliminary rounds.

