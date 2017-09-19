Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo is the Sportpesa/Sports Journalists Association player of the month for May.

The Gor Mahia player trounced three other contestants to win the monthly award.

Ernest Wendo beat veteran Tusker FC goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng,Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt FC and Ulinzi’s Stephen Waruru.

Wendo helped ‘Kogalo’ keep three clean sheets in crucial victories over rivals AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar. Gor also drew with Thika United and Posta Rangers in May.

His performance also saw him break into the national team.

Wendo walked away with a TV Set and Sh100,000 awarded to recipients of the gong.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr is focused on leading the team to its 16th title and refuses to get carried away by the lead over Sofapaka FC.

Gor Mahia leads the standing with 51 points, 9 ahead of second placed Sofapaka with 11 matches to go.

Elsewhere German football legend Lothar Matthaus is in the country and will conduct training clinics as part of his two day tour that’s aimed at promoting Germany’s top tier league, Bundesliga, in the country.

The former world player of the year and 1990 world cup winner challenged football federations to establish football academies in efforts to nurture soccer talents among the youths.

The seven time Germany top league winner will conduct training clinics at Mathare Youth Sports Association on Wednesday