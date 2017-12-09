Guerrero misses World Cup after failing drugs test

Peru captain and record scorer Paolo Guerrero has tested positive for cocaine and will serve a 12-month ban, ruling him out of the World Cup.

The striker, 33, tested positive for the stimulant after qualifier against Argentina on 5 October.

The ban will be dated from 3 November, when he was provisionally suspended.

Peru beat New Zealand over two legs in a play-off in November to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, their first appearance at the event since 1982.

The former Bayern Munich striker, who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, has 33 goals in 84 appearances for his country.

When news of his provisional suspension broke on 3 November, the Peruvian Football Federation thanked Guerrero for his “immense contribution” and said the country stood with him in “solidarity” during “difficult moments”.