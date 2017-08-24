Guinea claim final 2018 CHAN place

Guinea crushed Senegal 5-0 Wednesday to complete the line-up for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Kenya.

Amadou Sekou Camara was the hero in Conakry as he scored a hat-trick to help the hosts to a 6-3 aggregate win.

The win also came despite Guinea missing a penalty in a match delayed 24 hours by rain.

Guinea join 14 other nations and hosts Kenya in the finals of the tournament for locally-based players only.

Qualifiers for 2018 African Nations Championship finals

Kenya (hosts), Libya, Morocco, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Mauritania, Sudan, Nigeria, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Cameroon, Angola, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Guinea

Camara scored once in the first half along with Mohamed N’Diaye and Ibrahima Sory Sankhon.

He completed his hat-trick with two strikes after half-time.

It was a second successive big win at home for Guinea after thrashing Guinea-Bissau 7-1 in the previous round.

Camara scored four goals in that match and finished the qualifying competition as the leading scorer with eight.

