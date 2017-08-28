Harambee Starlets squad for COSAFA Championships named

Newly appointed Harambee Starlets head coach Richard Kanyi has named a squad of 30 players, ahead of the Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) tournament, Women Championships that will be held in Zimbabwe.

The Kenya team is scheduled to report to a one week training camp at Kasarani stadium Tuesday ahead of the championship slated for September 13th and September 24th, 2017.

The Starlets have been pooled in Group ‘B’, alongside Mauritius, Mozambique, and Swaziland.

Some of the players who have been called to the national team include strikers Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam who missed Starlets’ African Women’s Cup of Nations campaign, Vivian Akinyi, Jenipher Adhiambo, Pauline Atieno, Jane Achila, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Irene Awuor, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Cheris Avilia among others.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions after winning the 2011 edition when they beat South Africa 1-0 at Rufaro stadium in Zimbabwe.

Written by Fredrick Muoki

