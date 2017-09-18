The national Under-20 women’s football team continues to register good results in the 2018 FIFA, World Cup qualifiers after sharing spoils with hosts Ethiopia, at the Hawassa International Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The team came from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw with Ethiopia in the first leg match of the first round Sunday evening.

Kenya qualified for the first round after beating Botswana 7– 0 in the first leg of the preliminary round before the Southern Africa nation pulled out of the second leg match due to citing lack of funds.

The return game will be staged on Friday next week at the Machakos County stadium with the aggregate winner setting up a second round clash with the winner of the match between Algeria and Ghana.

Starting XI

Lillian Awuor (GK), Maureen Khakasa, Wincate Kaari, Vivian Naskia, Lucy Akoth, Sheril Angachi, Mercy Airo, Corazon Aquino, Martha Amunyolete, Cynthia Shilwatso, Jentrix Shikangwa.

Subs

Judith Osimbo, Leah Cherotich, Foscah Nashivanda, Stella Anyango, Veronica Awino, Diana Wacera, Rachael Muema.

