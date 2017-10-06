National football team Harambee Stars is hoping to redeem itself when it takes on Thailand this Sunday, after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to Iraq at the Basra Stadium.

Iraq, playing their second match at home since FIFA lifted a ban preventing them from hosting International matches as a result of political tension in recent years, took command of the game with two 1st half goals from Brwa Nouri and Ahmed Khalif.

Michael Olunga pulled one back for the visitors.

The team dropped 10 places to position 84 in latest Fifa rankings.

Stars 2-1 away loss to Sierra Leone in Free Town in the first round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers contributed to the drop.

Sierra Leone gained massively moving 30 places up from position 113 to 83.

Kenya is ranked second in the CECAFA region behind Uganda who went down three places to occupy position 73.

In Africa, Egypt is ranked top despite falling four places to position 24 globally. Senegal is second and at position 27 in the world while DR Congo is Africa’s third best at position 28.

Globally, Germany returned to the helm after their recent Confederations Cup win over Chile. The Germans toppled Brazil who have now dropped to second ahead of Argentina who are placed third.

Elsewhere, Kariobangi Sharks will be without Masoud Juma and Patillah Omotto when they take on AFC Leopards Saturday at Machakos County stadium as the pair is away for International duty with the Harambee Stars.

AFC Leopards too will miss Dennis Sikhayi and Robinson Kamura who are part of the national team squad as well.

In other matches Saturday, Sony Sugar play Ulinzi at Awendo, Bandari face Western Stima in Kisumu, Zoo Kericho host Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kericho Greem stadium, while Nakumatt clash against Muhoroni Youth at Ruaraka.