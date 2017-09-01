Harambee Stars remain unbeaten in ten friendly games

Harambee Stars now remain unbeaten in ten friendly games they have played, after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Mauritania Thursday night.

A Masud Juma early strike had given Kenya’s local based players team within reach of a victory before the opponents equalized late on.

The team that’s set to represent the country in the upcoming 2018 CHAN was led by assistant coaches Musa Ongao and Frank Ouna.

Before Thursday’ game, Harambee Stars had played 14 games; 5 competitive and 9 friendlies, winning five and drawing four.

The CHAN team now shift focus to a second tie against hosts Morocco as the AFCON team, led by head coach Stanley Okumbi and John Kamau plays Mozamabique in Maputo.