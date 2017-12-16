Hellen Obiri and Elijah Manangoi crowned 2017’s best

World champions Elijah Manangoi and Hellen Obiri were named the 2017 Athletes of the Year.

The duo world beaters were feted during the annual Athletics Kenya Golden gala held Thursday night at a Nairobi hotel.

Elijah Manangoi, who won the 1,500 meters world title during the World athletics Championships in London in August, beat Olympic and World 3,000 m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and World Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui to win the coveted prize.

Hellen Obiri who clinched 5,000 metres world title in August edged Olympic and World 1500 metres champion Faith Chepng’etich and World Marathon silver medallist Edna Kiplagat.

Young Athlete of the Year-Male top award went to Leonard Bett, who won 2,000m steeplechase title at World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi.

Caren Chebet, the winner in 2000m steeplechase at World Youth competition, won Youth Athlete of the Year-Female award, while Japhet Kemei won the Coach of the year accolade.