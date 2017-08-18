AFC Leopards will miss the services of forward Vincent Oburu when they take on National Super League side Wazito FC this Sunday in the GOtv Shield Quarter Final on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Despite a poor form in the Sportpesa Premier League, Ingwe qualified for the quarter finals of the Shield competition after a 2-1 win over Bidco United FC in the round of 16.

Keziron Kizito, Marcus Abwao and Abdallah Salim will also be out of action for Robert Matano’s side this is due to sustained injuries.

In another match, Sportpesa Premier League defending champions Tusker FC will take on National Super League league leaders Vihiga United.

In other quarter finals fixtures for Saturday, Kariobangi Sharks face Division one side Eldoret Youth starting 1pm, before coast based side Bandari FC clash against Sony Sugar FC at 3pm.