Junior Malkia Strikers intensify training

National under 23 women’s volleyball team will face league side Nairobi Water in a friendly match early next week as the Junior Malkia Strikers intensify their training ahead of the 3rd edition of the FIVB World U-23 Championship slated for September 10th-17th in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The squad of 16 players under Head Coach Catherine Mabwi resumed training on Monday this week at the Nyayo national stadium outdoor court after a week break.

Mabwi revealed that after facing Nairobi Water the junior team will take on League champions Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons in their quest to get the right combination ahead of the global showpiece.

Kenya will face defending champions Brazil, 2015 runners up Turkey, Japan, Bulgaria and Cuba in group ‘B’.

The competition will feature 12 teams that will be divided into two pools of six teams each with the top two qualifying for the semifinals.

Kenya qualified for the World championship after finishing second behind perennial rivals Egypt during the 2017 African qualifiers staged at the Kasarani Indoor gymnasium in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, Nzoia Sugar head coach Bernard Mwalala has expressed his disapproval at the Independent Discipline Complaints Committee’s decision to dock Tusker FC three points over failure to produce player cards in their match against Zoo FC in May.

The defending champions traveled to Kericho without players cards, a move that has seen them lose points from a match they won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Humphrey Mieno and George Mandela.

The move by IDCC has elicited mixed reactions from stakeholders and Mwalala has urged Football Kenya Federation to amend its laws to prevent such occurrences in future.

Tell Us What You Think