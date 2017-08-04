Kamworor, Karoki, Tanui to fly Kenya’s flag in 25-lap race

The 2017 World Athletics Championships gets underway later tonight (Friday) in London with the 10,000 metres race being the highlight.

World cross country Champion Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor together with World Half marathon silver medalist Bedan Karoki, and Paul Kipngetich Tanui will fly Kenya’s flag in the 25-lap race.

Kamworor with a seasonal best time of 27 minutes 35.09 seconds won a Gold Medal in the 2017 World Cross country held in Kampala Uganda.

He also won Gold medal in the World Half Marathon in Cardiff, United Kingdom last year ahead of Karoki who bagged a silver medal.

The trio, will however face stiff competition from Britain’s Mohammed Farah, South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka, Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer, Shadrack Kipchirchir from the United Sattes and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei.

Meanwhile Winnie Chebet, Judy Kiyeng and Faith Chepngetich will take part in the 1500 metres heats.

On Saturday, youngsters Emmanuel Korir, Kipyegon Bett and 2016 Diamond League winner Ferguson Rotich will feature in the 800m race without their colleague and defending champion, David Rudisha who withdrew due to injury.

Kenya will be seeking to defend the overall title they claimed for the first time in history at the 15th edition held in Beijing, China where they won 16 medals; seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

