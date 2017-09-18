KBC snooker team wins against KPA in KECOSO games

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation ‘SNOOKER’ team must defeat Kenya Airports Authority in their game on Tuesday to win this year’s KECOSO Games snooker title.

KBC moved closer to the title by beating favourites KPA, as the annual games enter day three in Kisumu City Monday.

The KECOSO games officially kicked off on Saturday in Kisumu. Second day, the KBC pool team could not be matched by their opponents from the Ministry of Transport as the journalists won 22-3.

The team of Henry Mwangi, Stephen Chalo, Martin Mwangi, John Wanyiri, Samwel Ngugi and Moses Waweru was at its best trouncing their opponents as they edged closer and closer to the title. John Wanyiri and Stephen Chalo were rated the best players of the day.

The ministry of transport however had a chance to revenge the pool loss as their ladies defeated KBC in netball.

KBC narrowly lost 37-33 in the tightly contested encounter. Led by Dorothy Akinyi, Clicencia Ndilo, Mercy Juma, Velma Atieno and Beth Nyaga, KBC started the match well but a loss in concentration granted their opponents the 3 goal advantage and they held on for the narrow win.

KBC will also compete in Scrabble, Netball, Pool, Table Tennis and Darts among other sporting disciplines.