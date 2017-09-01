KCB Karen masters partners with The Sunshine Tour

The KCB Karen Masters has partnered with The Sunshine Tour.

The announcement comes only 6 months after the inaugural KCB Masters Tournament which was held in March 2017 at the Karen Country Club and at a time when Golf is beginning to take the center stage in Kenya.

The Sunshine Tour is a men’s professional golf tour based in Southern Africa. The Tour is one of the six leading men’s tours which make up the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the PGA Tour, The European PGA Tour, The Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia, and the Asian Tour.

“The KCB Karen Masters is honored to be partners with The Sunshine Tour which so obviously mirrors the excellence for which we strive at the Masters,” said Tournament Director Andy Watt.

“We have several partners that have been with us since inception, but you need to keep creating the value and drawing the right players back Kenya to support us- this partnership does just that.”

“This is a promising time for Golf in Kenya, and partnerships like this one are proof of this fact. The KCB Karen Masters set out to provide a tournament that all could enjoy- one that would be competitive and a display of the great game at its finest. Together, I believe that we can put on a Tournament that fans and players alike will truly appreciate in July 2018,” he continued.

“It is an exciting time for us at The Sunshine Tour and we are delighted to Partner with the KCB Karen Masters,” said Senior Tournament Director for The Sunshine Tour, Gary Todd. The Sunshine Tour currently sanctions a host of Tournaments in Southern Africa and the addition of the KCB Karen Masters to this roster, will undoubtedly do great things for the game of Golf in Africa.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the partnership with Sunshine tour makes the tournament more prestigious and attractive to professional golfers.

“KCB Karen Masters tournament remains our most visible vehicle to share the greatness of the sport. The tournament in on course to becoming the pre-eminent pro competition in East Africa. We expect another thrilling competition, and hopefully will provide the excitement our fans have come to expect.” said Angela.

Hosted at the Prestigious Karen Country Club- The 2017 KCB Karen Masters saw a field of 46 Pro’s and 23 Amateurs battle it out for the total prize pot of $15,000, with a winner take home of $4000 as well as the magnificent Karen Masters trophy and the right to wear the Karen Masters blue jacket.

The 2018 KCB Karen Masters will be held in July at The Karen Country Club, Nairobi.