KCB ladies qualify for national play off after Makueni victories

KCB ladies got their KVF league defence off to a winning start, claiming 3-0 victory over two teams in Makueni.

The captain Eunice Maiyo led her players in celebrating the league victories with a song and dance as the bankers edged out their bitter rivals Nairobi Water during KVF outing held on Friday 15th September 2017 at Unoa grounds in Makueni County.

Hundreds of fans cheered on the team as they fought hard to win 3-0 in their match with Nairobi Water winning 25-21, 25-19 and 25_19. In another league match the bankers’ edged out Bungoma Bomber 3-0.

KCB Head Coach David Kinga was delighted with Friday’s victories adding that the team will be looking forward to making it during the Sunday’s tournament finals.

“We are very excited to have won both league games, it took a lot of hard work and our efforts paid off”, said KCB coach.

Pauline Nyongesa and Phosca Kasisi were influential in the blocks and attacks as KCB defeated the Bungoma outfit 3-0 by 24-16, 24-18 and 24-14.

The league outing was graced by Makueni Governor H.E Prof.Kivutha Kibwana flanked by other county and federation officials.

“We are excited that the KVF league and tournament has come to Makueni, this is a good move for developing talent in the grassroots “, said the governor.

Over 30 teams are expected to feature in tomorrow’s league tournament. KCB will face stiff competition from Kenya Prisons. The final KVF leg will head to Taita Taveta County ahead of the national playoffs.