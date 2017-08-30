KCB RFC focuses on new season after South Africa tour

KCB RFC Head Coach Curtis Olago will for the next 8 weeks put the squad through rigorous practice sessions to harness a success formula this season.

The coach underwent an intensive one week coach to coach training in South Africa that focussed on proven performance training system and specialised development of in game skills.

The pre-season conditioning will target the 15s team as the tactician seeks to improve their level of game ahead of the new season after the high performance training tour in South Africa in July 2017.

“South Africa trip was an eye opener into some aspects of game that aren’t with any of the local teams, we will work on perfecting our defense and attack”, said Olago.

The training is part of the bigger goal of fielding in high calibre players for the national team as Kenya gears up for the world cup qualifiers.

KCB RFC has 12 players in the national squad and Olago says his target is turning them into stars for the bigger goal as well as defending the Enterprise and Kenya Cup respectively.

The team won the two trophies last season after edging out bitter rivals Kabras 36-8 and 27-8 in the two finals.

Meanwhile, the Bankers will be in Mombasa this weekend for the Driftwood sevens. The team will be under the tutelage of Assistant coach Denis Mwanja and Strength and Conditioning coach Mike Shamia.

Shamia says the youthful squad that was in South Africa will play a key role during the national sevens circuit.

“South Africa tour was an opportunity to fine tune our players skills especially the youth and they benefitted a lot from intensive training especially mental, tactical and fitness aspects of the game”, said Shamia.

Samuel Asati will join experienced Darwin Mukidza and Ken Moseti among other players for the coastal outing.

The team will be aiming for a positive start this season and a victory in Mombasa will be an advantage heading into Kabeberi sevens.