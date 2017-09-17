KCB women volleyball team beat Kenya Prisons

KCB’s women volleyball team beat Kenya Prisons in the finals of the Makueni tournament on Sunday at Unoa Grounds in Makueni County to clinch the KVF trophy.

It looked ominous for KCB in the early exchanges as Prisons sought the main set victories that would have put them in complete control of game.

KCB’s players made great saves to keep out Prisons, finding the coordination rhythm that had overwhelmed their opponents.

“It is an unbelievable achievement for the team. I am proud of the ladies and proud of our sponsor. We had a game plan, we stuck to it and it came off perfectly,” KCB Coach David Kinga, said.

The well organised David Kinga squad worked tirelessly and looked dangerous from the onset with the situation playing perfectly into their hands as they sat deep and broke quickly with great pace.

The Bankers upped the game with the hard fighting Kwathanze high school winning 3-2 in the first pool D match, before seeing off Huruma Queens 3-0.

The highlight of the semi-finals with Western Bombers was the immense character that saw the bankers win 26-24, 24-20 and 24-16 in the final set. KCB Coach David Kinga is now optimistic of breaking the jinx of domination by Kenya prisons in the league.

Meanwhile two KCB players Phosca Kasisi and Milgren Lutubula will Monday report to the national senior team camp ahead of the 2017 women’s African nations Championships and 2018 FIVB world championship qualifiers in Cameroon scheduled for 5th -15th October 2017.