Keitany cruises to third Great North Run win

Written By: BBC
Kenya’s Mary Keitany wins her third Great North Run in one hour five minutes 59 seconds, the third fastest women’s time in the race’s history.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Mo Farah claimed a record fourth successive victory in the 37th Great North Run.

The 34-year-old overcame New Zealand’s Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour six seconds.

London Marathon winner Mary Keitany of Kenya surged to her third victory in the women’s race in 1:05.59.

Three-time runner-up Simon Lawson won the men’s wheelchair and Manuela Schar broke the course record by over a minute to win the women’s wheelchair.

