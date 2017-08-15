Kenya athletics team back from London

2015 World Javelin champion Julius Yego hopes to shake up the nagging groin injury ahead of the Commonwealth games due in April 2018.

Yego was speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Tuesday morning as the national Athletics team to this year’s World Athletics Championship returned from London where they finished second overall behind winners USA.

Yego relinquished his world title he won two years ago in China to Johannes Vetter of Germany after making only two throws, a result which placed him last in the 13 man final.

Yego now says he has to find a lasting solution to the groin injury which he revealed almost wrecked his 2014 commonwealth games but withstood the pain to win Gold.

It recurred at the 2016 Rio Olympic games where he finished second.

Meanwhile, newly crowned 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi says he is targeting to achieve his personal best at the close of the season with his long term aim being to break the 19 year old world record held by Morrocan Hicham El Gouraj over the distance.

Kenya finished 2nd overall with Five Gold, two Silver and 5 bronze medals a dip in performance from the 2015 championship where Kenya topped the medal standings for the first time in the game’s history.

By Kennedy Langat

