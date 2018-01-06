Kenya to benefit from FIFA women soccer project

Kenya is among countries that will benefit from the FIFA women soccer project that will see over 2000 ladies acquire training.

The project’s programme will be rolled out in the first quarter of this year. This is according to Football Kenya Federation FKF vice president Doris Petra.

In a bid to nurture and promote women soccer in the country, Football Kenya Federation has embarked on a project that will see over 2000 ladies from different counties benefit from training clinics.

The project will target ladies participating in the county, regional and national leagues in Kenya. According to Football Kenya Federation Vice President Doris Petra, the project will be completed by 2026.

This will be the first time Kenya will be benefiting from the project that will be fully sponsored by FIFA.

Meanwhile, four teams participating in the FKF Nairobi West League were feted after a successful 2017 season. Uthiru Vision team won the sub county league and pocketed 30,000 shillings.

Kibra United, which won the regional league unbeaten, received 100,000 shillings while Sunderland Samba, winners of the women league, pocketed 30,000 shillings. The 2018 season will kick off in March and is scheduled to end in November.

Separately, Sofapaka forward Morven Otinya has completed his move to Nzoia Sugar on a six month deal.

Otinya leaves Sofapaka after joining the club last June from the now defunct Palos FC that was competing in the National Super League.

Otinya becomes Nzoia’s fifth off season signing after Tom Teka, Patrick Odhiambo, Dennis Wafula and David Okoth.