Kenya to feature in three Karate international events

The Kenya Karate Goju Kai Association has released the 2018 calendar that will see the Kenyan team feature in three international events.

The Association under the guidance of Morris Omondi will kick off the 2018 season with the junior, cadet and senior open seminar that will be held in Nakuru from 20th to 21st of this month.

In February, all Karate players will report to a Goju camp at the Nairobi Arboretum to prepare for the national open championship slated for March in Nairobi.

The Kenyan team will then take part in three international championships this year.

The first one will be the senior instructor’s championship and seminar that will be held in Japan from 13th to 15th April.

In May, the team will head to Tanzania for the Eastern Africa championship before the All Africa games are held in October in South Africa.

