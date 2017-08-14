Kenya finishes 2nd in London athletics

Kenya failed to defend its overall world athletics title after finishing in the second position on the medal table standings in the just concluded World athletics championships in London, UK.

A gold medal from Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m race, Conseslus Kipruto in the 3000m steeplechase, Hellen Obiri in the 5000m, Geoffrey Kirui in the marathon race and Elijah Manangoi in the 1500m propelled Kenya bag five gold medals, two Silver and four bronze medals to finish second on the log.

Timothy Cheruiyot and Edna Kiplagat won Kenya the Silver medals in the 1500m and 42km race respectively.

Debutant Kipyegon Bett, Paul Tanui, Agnes Tirop and Hyvin Kiyeng clinched Bronze medals in the 800m, men and women 10,000m and 3000m steeplechase respectively.

However, it was a disappointing outing for World Javelin champion Julius Yego who lost in the finals after finishing in the 13th position with a 75.31 meters throw.

Kenya was five medals short of the overall medals it had won in the 2015 world championships in Beijing, China.

United States of America finished at the helm with a total 30 medals, 10 gold, 11 Silver and 9 Bronze, while South Africa settled for the third position with a total of six medals, Three Gold, One Silver and Two Bronze.