The 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships will come to a close Sunday night in London after 13 days of action.

Kenya hopes to bag more medals in the women’s 800 metres and 5000 metres races and men’s 1500m and women’s.

Kenya’s Margaret Wambui Nyairera will be aiming for a Gold medal in the two lap race but will get stiff competition from South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

World champion Asbel Kiprop, together with Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot will take part in the 1500 metres race.

The 28-year-old Kiprop, is seeking to equal the record of four successive titles set by Morocco’s world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj.

Kenya also hope to bag medals in the women’s 5000 metres finals tonight with Sheila Chepkirui Margaret Chelimo and Olympic silver medalist Hellen Obiri carrying Kenya’s Flag in the race.

Obiri, qualified for the finals after winning her heat in a time of 14 minutes 56.70 seconds ahead of defending champion Almaz Ayana while Chepkirui who came sixth in the same heat but qualified as one of the fastest losers.

By Kennedy Langat