Kenya hopes to increase her medal tally with Yego and Rutto

Kenya hopes to increase her medal tally Saturday in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in London in javelin and 5000 metres finals.

World Champion Julius Yego will take part in the javelin finals Saturday hoping to retain his javelin world title.

Yego, qualified for the finals after a 83.57 metres throw to qualify for the final duel.

Yego, who is also the Olympic silver medalist and the Commonwealth Games champion, made history as the first Kenyan to take part in field events at the Olympics during the 2012 London Summer Games.

Meanwhile Cyrus Rutto will be the only Kenyan representative in the 5000 meters finals Saturday night.

Rutto with a seasonal best time of 13 minutes 03.44 will however face stiff competition from 2017 10,000 metres world champion Britains Mohammed Farah.

Earlier, world champion Hyvin Kiyeng enhanced her chances of retaining her title after qualifying for the finals of the 3,000 metres steeplechase in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in London, UK.

Kiyeng clocked 9 minutes 39.89 seconds to finished second in heat one, 0.03 seconds behind Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause who emerged victorious.

Commonwealth champion Purity Cherotich also qualified after finishing third in heat one.

World Under-20 championships champion Celphine Chespol and Beatrice Chepkoech also qualified after winning heat three and two, respectively.

Written by Kennedy Lang’at