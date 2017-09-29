Kenya to host CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

Kenya has been given a green light to host of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations, CECAFA, Senior Challenge Cup.

This comes as a relief after the country recently lost the hosting rights of the biennial African Nations Championships due to delayed preparations and the current political situation in the country.

Despite Confederations of African Football, CAF stripping Kenya of hosting rights of the African Nations Championships CHAN, the country has landed another opportunity to host the CECAFA Senior challenge Cup in November this year.

CECAFA, executive committee members expressed solidarity with Kenya over the failure to host the fifth African Nations Championships in January next year, in a meeting held in Khartoum, Sudan Thursday.

The Senior Challenge Cup, which brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries, was last held two years ago in Ethiopia.

Uganda are the current champions having won a record 14th title in Addis Ababa in December 2015, after beating Rwanda 1-0 in the final.

In a press statement from Khartoum, CECAFA Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye, said the committee also endorsed Burundi to host the U-17 and Rwanda to stage Women championship both in November.

He said CECAFA will announce their sponsor for Kagame Cup and Challenge cup next month. CECAFA chairman Mutasim Gafar, revealed that body is back on track and will organize five competitions next year.

He said Kagame Cup, which brings together league champions from the region will also be rebranded next year.