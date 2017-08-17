Kabaddi team begins World cup qualifiers training

The Kenya national Kabaddi team for both men and women kicked off its two weeks training at Moi international sports center in Kasarani,Nairobi City.

The team will represent Kenya in the Africa World cup qualifiers slated for Rwanda next month.

Under the stewardship of Lavender Oguta, the Kenya team that made its World cup debut in Mauritius in 2016 has intensified its training as it seeks to clinch a sole ticket to represent Africa in the World championship.

Kenya was the first nation to represent Africa in the global event and has two weeks left to prepare for the qualifiers.

According to the Kenya Kabaddi Association boss Lavender Oguta, the final squad to the qualifiers will be unveiled after next week.

The team that will emerge victorious in the qualifiers will clinch a sole ticket to represent Africa in the World cup slated for next year in India.

The 2018 edition will be the fourth to be held by International Kabaddi federation.

Last year’s edition was won by India after beating Iran by 38 to 29 points.

