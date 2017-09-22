Kenya to know if it will host 2018 CHAN this weekend

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa, together with Sports Principal secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia and CHAN local organizing committee chairman Herbert Mwachiro leave the country Friday for Accra, Ghana to take part in Confederations of African Football (CAF) meeting slated for Saturday.

CAF is expected to make a final decision on whether next year’s African Nations Championships will be held in Kenya in January.

Kenya’s preparations for the biennial event had been delayed by various factors including, lack of funds, ebbing Kenya’s hopes of hosting the event which brings together players who ply their trade in the African leagues.

On Thursday, the Cabinet approved an allocation of 4.2 billion shillings in its supplementary budget which is due to be table in parliament for approval.

The event which brings 16 teams, is scheduled to be held between the 12th of January and 2nd of February, 2018.