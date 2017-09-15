The Kenya Lionesses are currently in Tunisia making their final preparations for the 2017 Women’s Africa Cup Sevens set for this weekend.

With this year’s tournament serving as the African qualifying round for the Rugby World Cup Sevens due to take place from 20th to 22nd July 2018 in San Francisco, USA, Head Coach Kevin Wambua is under no illusion of the task that awaits his charges.

Speaking during a training session in Tunisia, Wambua said, “We know we have to win the African Cup Sevens if we want to play in the World Cup, that’s why this is a big test for us. Our chances of winning it are as good as anyone else’s. The mood in camp right now is very healthy and everyone wants to put their best foot forward and represent Kenya with pride, win the Africa Cup and qualify for the World Cup, that’s our goal.”

He further added that “I believe we are very capable of qualifying. If you look at last year’s Africa Cup, we lost the final to South Africa by five points (17-22), it’s just a matter of belief and decision making which let us down. This time round we have put in all our efforts into training, hard work, mental preparation and making sure we take every game as a final. I am pretty sure the girls will put up a good show and that we are going to qualify for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.”

The Lionesses will fight it out with defending champions South Africa, hosts Tunisia, Uganda, Senegal, Madagascar, Namibia and Zimbabwe for Africa’s sole berth.