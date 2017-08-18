Kenya placed in group of death in U19 Cricket World Cup

Kenya has been handed a tough group in next year’s Under-19 World cup scheduled to be staged in New Zealand between 10th January and 3rd of February next year.

A total of 16 teams split equally across four groups will take part in the global event.

According to fixtures released by International Cricket Council, Kenya will play defending Champions West Indies, South Africa and hosts New Zealand in group ‘A’.

Despite being in the group of ‘death’ Kenya captain Sachin Budhia says he is optimistic they will perform well.

Three-time champions India and Australia are in Group ‘B’ alongside Zimbabwe and East Asia Pacific qualifier Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh, England, Namibia and Canada are in Group ‘C’ and the remaining four teams, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Ireland will compete in group ‘D’.

West Indies will lock horns with host New Zealand at Bay Oval in the opening day which also sees Zimbabwe against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh verses Namibia taking on each other in Lincoln and Bert Sutcliffe Oval, respectively.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals while the remaining eight will compete in the ‘Plate’ Championship.

The final will be played at Bay Oval in Tauranga on 3rd February while both semifinals will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch 29th and 30th January.

The plate tournament will run simultaneously but end with the final at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Christchurch on 28th of January.