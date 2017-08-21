Kenya roll ball team tipped to emerge victorious in Dar-Es-Salaam

Forty one national Roll ball players are scheduled to leave the country for Tanzania this Wednesday ahead of the Eastern Africa Roll Ball championship set for 24th to 28th August in Dar-Es-Salaam.

The Kenyan team which finished in position three in the World Cup that was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh is tipped to emerge victorious in the five day championship.

The men’s team that will feature in the championship under the guidance of head coach Martin Abunde includes Dennis Owen, Albert Mutinda, Kevin Maende, Stephen Nderitu, Mbutu George, Kelvin Ouma, Allan Amuma among others.

The women squad under the stewardship of Eusilah Jebet features Lucy Achieng, Joan Mumbi, Purity Syengo, Stella Nanjala, Sharon Anyango, Rahab Wanjiku Faith Nkatha, Purity Njeri among others.

Zambia and Egypt teams have been invited to participate as guests.

