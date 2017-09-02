Kenya shines as curtains fall on Brussels Diamond League

Kenya registered a sterling performance Friday night in the Brussels, Diamond league as the curtains for the 14th leg series came down at the King Baudouin stadium, in Belgium.

World Champions Elijah Manangoi, Conseslus Kiprutoh and Hellen Obiri were among the 16 athletes who were crowned the 2017 Diamond league champions.

Manangoi emerged victorious in the 1500 meters race in a time of 3 minutes 38.97 seconds.

Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto came from behind to defeat Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase, clocking a time of 8:04.73, compared to El Bakkali’s 8 minutes 04.83 seconds.

World champion Hellen Obiri overcame her late-season fatigue to take the women’s 5,000 metres in a time of 14 minutes 25.88 seconds beating her compatriot Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui to the second spot.

Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi finished third in 14 minutes 32.03 seconds.

Faith Kipyegon clocked a season’s best of 3 minutes and 57.04 seconds to beat Holland’s Sifan Hassan to the second position in the women’s 1500 metres race.

Winny Chebet, clocked 4 minutes and 0.18 seconds to finish third.

It was a bad night for Kenyans in the 800 metres, with Kipyegon Bett, Ferguson Rotich and Alfred Kipketer finishing 4th, 5th and 6th respectively.

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Super eagles enhanced their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup while Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa suffered serious blows to their chances of reaching next year’s finals in Russia.

Moses scored once and helped set up two others as Nigeria hammered African champions Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo to keep up their 100 percent record in Group ‘B’.

In other matches Tunisia edged the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Tunis to top Group ‘A’.

England beat Malta 4-0 to maintain their lead in Group ‘F’ while Scotland secured a deserved 3-0 win over Lithuania to top group ‘F’ ahead of Slovenia .

Germany beat Czech Republic 2-1 in their Group C and will face Norway in their next match.