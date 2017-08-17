Kenya U-23 volleyball girls drawn against defending champions Brazil

National under 23 women volleyball team has been drawn in the same pool with World defending champions Brazil, ahead of FIVB World U-23 Championship to be held from the 10th to 17th of next month in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Kenya and Brazil are in Pool ‘B’ alongside 2015 runners up Turkey, Japan, Bulgaria and Cuba.

Pool ‘A’ has 2015 Bronze medalists Dominican Republic, Egypt, who defeated Kenya during the qualifiers last year in Nairobi, China, Argentina, Thailand and hosts Slovenia.

The top two teams in both pools will progress to the semifinals. Kenya qualified for the competition after finishing second behind Egypt during the 2016 African qualifiers staged at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi City.

The Kenya team under the stewardship of Catherine Mabwi has intensified training as it heads to the championship ranked 13th with 26 points having failed to participate in the 2015 World Championship.

Brazil is in pole position with 130 points, followed by Turkey with 120.

POOL A: Slovenia, Dominican Republic, China , Thailand, Egypt, Argentina.

POOL B: Brazil, Turkey, Japan, Bulgaria, Kenya and Cuba

By Fredrick Muoki