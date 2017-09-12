National Under 23 women’s volleyball team lost their fourth consecutive match Tuesday in the ongoing World Under 23 Volleyball championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia, after going down 4-0 to Turkey in a pool ‘B’ match.

The Kenyan queens under tutelage of Catherine Mabwi lost the match in sets of 15-6, 15-5, 15-12 and 15-11.

The team which lost their opening game 4-0 to defending champions Brazil, before being beaten by the same margin by Bulgaria in their second encounter now look forward to a better performance in their fourth match against Cuba this Thursday.

In other results: Dominican Republic drew 2-2 with Argentina in a group ‘A’ match.

Brazil still tops group ‘B’ standings on six points after winning two matches while Bulgaria is second with the same number of points.

Turkey has moved up to the third spot ahead of fourth placed Japan. Winless Cuba and Kenya occupy the last two positions without points after losing their previous two games.

Kenya is representing Africa in the competition together with Egypt which is on group A alongside Argentina, China, Dominican Republic, Slovenia and Thailand.

Kenya U23 Squad to Slovenia

Yvonne Wavinya, Anne Lowem,Veronica Tanui, Faith Imodia, Edinah Mwombe, Doreen Marani, Joan Ngeywo, Yvonne Sinaida, Shyrine Jepkemboi(captain), Beldine Akinyi, Carolyne Sirengo, Celestine Nyongesa.

New format

This year’s volleyball event is being played under new structured guidelines introduced by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In the previous setup, teams contested up to a maximum of five sets with the decider being settled at fifteen points.

But in the new format teams will now be playing to best of seven sets of fifteen points each. Kenya qualified for the World championship after finishing second behind perennial rivals Egypt in the Zone five qualifiers recently held in Nairobi.

