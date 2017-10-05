Kenya withdraws from Under 17 Women qualifiers

Kenya has withdrawn from the upcoming FIFA Under 17 Women qualifiers citing inability by the Football Kenya Federation to raise a team.

In a letter sent to FIFA and Confederation of African football CAF, the federation through its CEO Robert Muthomi said the qualifiers are scheduled to commence at a time when most students will be in school preparing for their end of year exams.

Kenya was scheduled to play Ethiopia between October 13th and 15th. The preliminary round has attracted ten countries, all battling it out for a first round slot.

The decision comes at a time when the national women U20 team is one step away from participating in the U20 World Cup slated for France in 2018 after trouncing Ethiopia 4-3 on aggregate to book a date with Ghana in the last stage of the qualification process.