Kenya women’s cricket team expected to leave for Pretoria

Kenya national women’s cricket team which is preparing for the ICC, Africa Women World Twenty20 qualifiers is expected to leave for Pretoria, South Africa this Friday to play a series of friendly matches.

According to Cricket Kenya, the team will play four matches in South Africa before leaving for Windhoek on the 6th of next month.

The qualifiers are scheduled to be held between the 7th and 17th of next month in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Kenyan queens beat Uganda by four wickets last weekend in the East Africa Regional Twenty20 quadrangular at the Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi.

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Namibia will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for Africa in next year’s ICC, Women’s World Twenty20 Championship scheduled to be held in West Indies next month.

