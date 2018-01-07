Kenyans shine at  Antrim Cross Country, Northern Ireland

World 1500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi produced an outstanding performance to take top honours at the 41st Antrim International Cross Country in Greenmount, Northern Ireland.

Cheruiyot managed to just hold off Tuemay for the victory with both athletes timed at 23 minutes and 12 seconds.

Cheruiyot improved upon his third-place finish from 2016. Cheruiyot’s focus will now turn to Kenya’s trials next month for the Commonwealth Games.

Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi became the third different Kenyan in as many years to win the women’s race in Antrim, finishing just one second ahead of Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay in 19 minutes and 55 seconds. Bahrain’s Bontu Rebitu finished third.

Elsewhere, James Kibet and Lilian Rengeruk claimed a Kenyan double at the 61st edition of Campaccio Cross Country Permit meeting in San Giorgio su Legnano in Italy.

Kibet won a close men’s 10km race in 29 minutes and 34 seconds holding off Ethiopian Tesfaye Deriba and Olympic 5000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo in a thrilling final sprint.

In a similarly close women’s race, world cross-country bronze medallist Rengeruk edged world 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop by one second.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Fatuma Sado overcame heavy rain in the latter sages to win a second title at the Xiamen International Marathon in China Sunday. As the winner of 2013, Sado and defending champion Meseret Mengistu were both considered the leading favourites in the women’s race but 27-year-old Mengitsu dropped out.

The experienced Sado, with marathon titles in Hamburg, Los Angeles, Beijing and Warsaw to her name, built a comfortable lead at 35 kilometres and never looked back to win the race.

Separately, Kenyan Premier League debutants Vihiga United has parted ways with 12 of their players in preparation for the 2018 season.

This adds to the exodus of personnel at the club that started with head coach Edward Manoah resigning from his position after guiding the team to the title in the National Super League.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Martin Imbalambala who signed for the club at the beginning of last season from Kakamega Homeboyz is among those released.

Others include custodians Gilbert Munai and Frankline Mwenda.