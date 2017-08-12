Kenya’s Kiyeng fails to defend 3000m steeplechase title

Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng failed to defend her 3000 metres steeplechase title after clinching a bronze medal on Friday night in the ongoing World athletics championships in London.

Kiyeng clocked 9 minutes 4.03 seconds to finished third ahead of her compatriot Beatrice Chepkoech who settled for the fourth position.

Emma Coburn of United States of America won gold medal after clocking 9 minutes 2.58 secs while second placed Courtney Frerichs of United States of America clocked 9 minutes 3.77 seconds to clinch a Silver medal.

In the 1500m for men, Kenyans Elijah Manangoi and three times reigning champion Asbel Kiprop qualified to the final after finishing in the first and second positions respectively. Manangoi timed 3mins 40.10 secs while Kiprop clocked 3mins 40.14 secs.

The competitions will continue tonight with World javeline Champion Julius Yego set to defend his title Saturday while Cyrus Rutto will fly Kenya’s in the 5000m final.

Kenya is behind leaders United States in the medal standings with seven medals, Three Gold, Silver and three Bronze.

By Kennedy Langat