Kenya’s women’s cricket team ready for EA tourney

Kenya’s women’s cricket team will play Uganda and Rwanda in the Quadrangular East Africa Championship scheduled to kick off tomorrow at Sir Ali Muslim club, Nairobi.

Kenya will use the championship to prepare for the forthcoming ICC Africa World Cup T20 qualifier in Namibia.

Five teams; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for the continent in next year’s word event set for West Indies from November 2 to 25.

After the East African championship ladies team under the tutelage of head coach Lameck Onyango is expected to live for South Africa for a four day training camp in South Africa before heading to Namibia for the World Cup qualifiers set to run from 8th-17th September.

This is Kenya’s first major tournament since winning UAE International cup in December 2016.

