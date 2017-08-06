Kirui gives Kenya first gold at London World Championships

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Geoffrey Kirui for giving Kenya its first gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics championships in London.

The Boston marathon champion Kirui clocked 2:08.27 to edge out Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola by 1min 22sec for the title, while Tanzania’s Alphonse Simbu claimed bronze.

The President hailed the Kenyan team for representing Kenya with distinction.

“My hearty congratulations to Geoffrey Kirui for winning Gold in the men’s marathon at the ongoing IAAF World Championships. I am proud of our Kenyan team who are representing our nation with such great distinction” Mr Kenyatta tweeted.

The championships entered day three Sunday in London.

Kirui stunned a field of a hundred athletes to win Kenya the first gold medal as he motivated the ladies who line up later Sunday evening in the women’s marathon.

Helah Jelagat, Ednah Kiplagat and Flomenah Cheyech will be competing for the women’s gold medal in the 42 kilometer race.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s hopes of a clean sweep in the men’s 3000metres steeplechase is on course after all the three athletes in the event qualified to the final.

Defending champion Ezekiel Kemboi qualified after finishing 4th in heat two won by Evan Jager of the United States.

Conseslus Kipruto won heat three to qualify for the final ahead of Stanley Kipkoech of the United States.

Jairus Birech finished 5th in heat one and also qualified for the final set for Tuesday.

Reporting by Buckley Fedha and Margaret Kalekye