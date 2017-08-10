World champion Hyvin Kiyeng enhanced her chances of retaining her title after qualifying for the finals of the 3,000 metres steeplechase in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in London, UK.

Kiyeng clocked 9 minutes 39.89 seconds to finished second in heat one, 0.03 seconds behind Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause who emerged victorious.

Commonwealth champion Purity Cherotich also qualified after finishing third in heat one.

World Under-20 championships champion Celphine Chespol and Beatrice Chepkoech also qualified after winning heat three and two, respectively.

Cyrus Ruto will be the only Kenyan representative in the 5,000 metres finals after finishing third in heat one.

Kenya currently sits in the second on the medal table with seven medals, Three Gold, Silver and three Bronze. United States tops the standings with eleven medals.

Kenya bagged her third Gold medal when Conseslus Kiprutoh clinched victory in the 3,000 metres steeplechase.

2015 World champion Ezekiel Kemboi was relegated to the 11th position and he was followed closely by compatriot Jairus Birech.

Morocco’s Soufiane Elbakkali finished second in a time of 8 minutes 14.49 seconds, while United States’ Evan Jager was third.

In the men’s 800 metres race Kipyegon Bett clocked one minute 45.21 seconds to bag Bronze medal.

