Kwanthanze  to face Cheptil in schools volleyball semis

Reigning national volleyball champions Kwanthanze Secondary School will face perennial rivals Cheptil High School in the semifinals Friday as the 16th edition of the East Africa Secondary School Games enters the penultimate stage in Gulu, Uganda.

It will be a repeat of the national volleyball finals where Kwanthanze secondary school trounced Cheptil to bag the title.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for the national champions considering Cheptil has registered outstanding results since the games began.

Kwanthanze saw off Rwanda’s GS Indangaburezi by three straight sets in the semifinals while Cheptil lost to St Alloys of Rwanda by three sets to one but advanced as runners up in their group.

In the other semifinal matches, GS Indangaburezi will face compatriots St Alloys. Another Kenyan team, Soweto High was bundled out at the group stages.

In the boys’ category, Cheptil advanced to the volleyball semifinals after trouncing Buremba by three sets to two while national champions Malava High school surrendered by three sets to one against PS Karubanda.

In Girls basketball, national champions Kaya Tiwi High School extended their good run by humbling Kibuli of Uganda by 64 to 37 points while compatriots St Brigid’s lost to St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda by 37 to 64 points.

In the boy’s category, national champions Laiser Hill and Upper Hill have all been eliminated from the games.

Over 3000 students from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and hosts Uganda, are taking part in the annual Games all targeting top honors in 13 different disciplines.